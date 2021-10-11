Bruce Olson lost his eleven-year battle with cancer on October 7, 2021, two days before his 62nd birthday. Bruce was born October 9, 1959, to Alice and Edward Olson in New Richmond, Wisconsin. Bruce is preceded in death by his father, Edward; his brother, Jack; father-in-law, Walter; brother from another mother, Tim Hanson; and many beloved cousins, aunts and uncles.
Bruce married Monica (Bille) Olson June 21, 1986 in Rhinelander, Wisconsin. Bruce had one child (Stephanie) from a previous marriage and two children (Sarah and Matthew) with Monica. Bruce’s hobbies included restoring Schwinn bikes, building fly fishing poles and fly lures, coaching kid’s baseball, Boy Scout Leader, homebrewing, a love of music, watching the Brewers, Badgers, and Packers games and outings with his wife in search of unique bars and supper clubs. His children and grandchildren were the light of his life. Throughout his life he worked as an auto mechanic, cell site technician and audio-visual specialist, with his last job before retirement being with Sound Installations.
Being an introvert, Bruce loved deeply but rarely shared his feelings with others. His love of Facebook was evident by his ease of expressing himself with his wit and charm and will be missed by many. He had a special relationship with his mother-in-law, Jan Bille; brother-in-law, Mark Bille; and nephew and niece, Dustin Bille and Taylor Hermes. Nathan Anderson and Heather Whitcomb also held a special spot in his heart.
Bruce is survived by his mother, Alice Olson; sisters, Joanne (Richard) and Nancy; his children, Stephanie (Tim), Sarah (Nathan) and Matthew (Karlie); three grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Dylan Claason and Veronica Beard; and favorite cat, Herbie.
A memorial service will be held at St. James Trinity Lutheran Church in Fall Creek, Wisconsin on Wednesday, October 13. Visitation is 3 to 5 p.m. with a service at 5 p.m. Masks are required.
To plant a tree in memory of Bruce Olson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.