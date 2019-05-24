Bruce Peterson

Bruce Norman Peterson, 70, a long-time resident of Sierra County died Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Mountain View Medical Center in Las Cruces, N.M.
Bruce was born and raised on Chain Lake in New Auburn, WI. He was a U.S. Navy veteran. He moved to Mitchell Point, N.M. with his dad, Bernt Peterson, soon after leaving the Navy. Once here, Bruce became an avid trapper of the Black Range Mountains, Gila Wilderness and along Diamond Creek. He was a true cowboy, working for the John Fowler, Sterling Carter and Jack Diamond Ranches. He was also a skilled carpenter, who expertly refurbished old cabins, and a cook for Beaver Head Outfitters. He was later known as the Hermit at Inmon Homestead, where you were told, “Do you believe in life after death? Trespass here and find out!”
Mr. Peterson is preceded in death by his parents — Bernt Peterson and Hazel Nesja.
He is survived by his brother, Clarence “Willie” Wilson and wife Jackie of Eau Claire, WI; daughter, Laurie Holte and husband Robert of Prescott, WI; son, Mark Peterson of T. or C., N.M.; grandsons — Cameron and Mason Holte of Prescott, WI; and granddaughter, Addison Portell of Osseo, WI; along with many cousins, nieces and friends.
He was an ornery, stubborn old fart but was an amazing man with a big heart. He will be greatly missed.
A Celebration of Life was held in Bruce’s honor on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 5:00 -7:00 P.M. at the Peterson residence at 1302 W. 6th St., T. or C., N.M. 87901.
Arrangements were by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., N.M. 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.