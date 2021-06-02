bruce rasmussen

Bruce Dean Rasmussen passed away on May 25, 2021 in the city of Eau Claire from natural causes. He is survived by his daughter, Jessica Rasmussen, and son-in-law Alec Snellenberger.
Bruce spent his life exploring the country with Jessica and golfing and bowling as much as he could. He was an avid reader and a collector of stamps and coins. He was also a life long fan of the Vikings, Twins and Golden Gophers, but we will not hold that against him.
At this time no memorial service is planned, but may be scheduled at a later date.
If you would like to commemorate the memory of Bruce we suggest you make a donation to any of the following organizations: Planned Parenthood, National Public Radio or the American Civil Liberties Union.