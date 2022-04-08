Bruce G. Roberts, 72, of Eau Claire, passed away Monday, April 4, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield.
He was born February 23, 1950, the son of Beatrice Peterson. He graduated from Eau Claire North High School in 1968 and enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served in the Vietnam Conflict until his honorable discharge. On March 4, 1972, Bruce married Deborah K. Olson in Eau Claire. They raised two sons together.
Bruce graduated from Chippewa Valley Technical College and worked for Dotronix and later for Hutchinson Technology.
In his spare time, Bruce enjoyed watching racing, classic car club, four wheeling and many outdoor activities. He loved spending time with his grandson whenever he could.
Bruce is survived by his two sons, Kelly of Eau Claire, and Kurt (Rachel) Roberts of Eau Claire; one grandson, Kroy Roberts; three brothers, Randy Roberts of Radisson, Todd (Evelyn) Roberts of Eau Claire, and Doug (Sue) Peterson of New Hampshire; two sisters, Ravelle (Phil) Womble of Colorado, and Tami (Merle) Martin of Lancaster, WI; and by nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother; wife, Deborah; and his brother, Terry.
Graveside services with Military Honors rendered by American Legion Posts #53 & 7232 will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Eau Claire.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. To express condolences online, please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com.
