Bruce Wayne Yule, 63, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Bruce was born in Eau Claire on December 18, 1956, to Ramona (Watton) and Donald Yule.
He graduated from North High School in 1975. He worked in the automotive industry as a bodyman and painter for 15 years and was proud of his ability to rebuild vehicles that had been totaled. He received his Associates Degrees in Mechanical Design in 1991 and HVAC Technology in 1993. He was registered with the State of Wisconsin as a Designer of Engineering Systems. He worked for area HVAC and plumbing design engineering firms over the following 20 years. Notable design projects include a heating and cooling system at Luther Hospital and the chiller plant serving seven buildings on the UW-Stout Campus. He retired in 2012.
Bruce married his best friend, Anita Warnke, at Irvine Park on August 18, 2000, after a 21-year courtship. No need to rush into anything!
He is survived by his wife Anita Warnke; his mother Ramona Doran (Ron Cumpton) of Mission, TX; sister-in-law Kathy Yule, nieces Sarah Yule and Danielle Yule, great-nephew Justin Yule all of Nashville, TN; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law Sandie and Mark Brown of Stillwater, MN. He is also survived by other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father Donald Yule, and his brother Jeff Yule.
Bruce loved animals, especially his dogs, Tammy, Barney, Casey and Lexie, and every dog seemed to love him. He had many interests including boating, fishing, shooting pool, welding, woodworking, and carpentry. He was a talented man who could make many things and solve nearly any problem — sometimes MacGyver-style! He enjoyed cooking and was always on the lookout for unusual recipes such as his last dish, Miso-Marinated Pork and Noodle Soup.
Bruce loved to travel and was pleased to have visited all 50 US states, 48 of them on motorcycle tours. He also visited ten foreign countries on three continents including several island nations. He had plans to travel on all seven continents including Antarctica.
He loved the outdoors, Packer games, and the Science Channel on TV. He enjoyed attending rock and roll concerts and was on three Rock Legends Cruises. He liked spending time at the lake house and those evenings and Sunday afternoons at Oles.
Bruce was a quiet, gentle man with a quirky sense of humor and a quick wit. He always enjoyed the jokes about he being Batman when he gave his full name, and was quick to mention it if no one else made the joke. He was fiercely independent, rarely asking for help but always ready to offer a helping hand. He was a good-hearted man with a generous spirit. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
The family requests that memorials be given to Refuge Farms, Inc. (RefugeFarms.org) and the Eau Claire Area Humane Association (ECCHA.org).
A celebration of life will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Phoenix Park, 330 Riverfront Terrace in Eau Claire, with Pastor Rick Biederman officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. prior to the service at Phoenix Park. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is serving his family. To express condolences online, please visit obituaries at www.lenmarkfh.com