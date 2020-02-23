Bryan Melby

Bryan L. Melby, of Eau Claire, passed away unexpectedly at his home on February 7, 2020, due to a medical condition at 55 years of age.
He was born to Philip and Diane Melby in Milwaukee on June 10, 1964. He graduated from North High School and studied Social Work at the University of Wisconsin in Eau Claire.
He worked at the Eau Claire Academy for the last 25 years. He was a gentle, caring man well-liked and respected at the Academy.
He is survived by his father, Philip; mother, Diane; stepmother, Pat; along with his sister, Denise Pate and brother, Bradley Melby; stepsiblings, Jean (Richard) Duval, Jim (Nancy) Amdahl and Lyell Amdahl. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Lloyd and Gladys Melby; maternal grandparents, Clarence (Al) and Norma Green.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, February 28,2020 at the Chippewa Valley Cremation Service-Celebration of Life Center (1717 Devney Drive, Altoona, WI; located behind Charter Spectrum) from 12 to 4 p.m.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. To offer online condolences please visit, www.chippewavalleycremation.com.