Bryce York

Bryce Edward York, 19, of Eau Claire WI, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, September 7, 2019 in Eau Claire, WI.
He was born January 24, 2000 in Eau Claire WI, the son of Chad York and Erica (Stocks) Hoyt.
Bryce loved anything outdoors, fishing, hunting, 4 wheeling, if it had a motor, he was in to it. He loved his family, especially his niece and nephews.
He is survived by his parents, Chad (Julie) York, Erica (Donald) Hoyt; siblings, Mariah (Seth Hurlburt) York, Derrike (Brianna Edington) Stocks, Addison York; grandparents, Gary (Pam) York, Julie Harrington, Michael Stocks; great-grandparents, Nancy Stocks, Jean Johnson; many aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
Bryce is preceded in death by his great-grandfather Lloyd Johnson, great-great-grandmother Sally Johnson; and a friend, Vannessa Marsh.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 3 pm until 5 pm at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel 535 Hillcrest Pkwy. Altoona, WI. Interment will be private.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.