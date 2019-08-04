Reverend Bryn Alan Carlson, age 81, of Allouez, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at his home. The son of Elwin Alexander and Harriet (Brabeck) Carlson was born October 17, 1937, in St. Paul, Minnesota. He attended the Boyd grade school, Eau Claire Senior High, graduating in 1956, and then Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa, and Wartburg Seminary in Dubuque, Iowa. On June 9, 1962, he married Helynn Ball, and together they shared over 57 wonderful years of marriage.
Bryn served as pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church in Ishpeming, MI, before beginning a career as a prison chaplain at the Green Bay State Reformatory, Lewisburg Penitentiary, Atlanta Penitentiary, and the Bureau of Prisons in Washington, DC. where he was chief of chaplains. He served in the National Guard and the Army Reserves for 35 years. He had a passion for reading, the outdoors, going to Packer games, and spending time with family.
Survivors include his loving wife, Helynn (Ball) Carlson; children: Kristine McElligott (Michael) of Green Lake, WI, Ronda Carlson of Napa, CA, and Chad Carlson of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren: Bryna McElligott of Minneapolis, Conor McElligott of Milwaukee; brothers: Richard (Carolyn) Carlson of Neenah, Craig (Gail) Carlson of Strum, WI; as well as 6 nephews and 1 niece.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Family and friends may visit at Ascension Lutheran Church, 2911 Libal Street, Green Bay (Allouez), on Tuesday, August 6, from 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m., with Rev. Lori Swenson officiating. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family.
A memorial fund will be established for the education of his grandchildren.
