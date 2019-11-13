Bud Brommer

Bud Walter Brommer, 55 of Eau Claire passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Mayo Clinic Health System. Bud was born May 29, 1964 in Wabasha, Minnesota to Walter and Marie (Ray) Brommer.
Bud grew up in the beautiful hills of Modena, Wisconsin exploring, hunting, fishing and working for several farmers in the area. Bud graduated from Modena High School in 1982 and went on to earn a welding degree from CVTC in Eau Claire in 1984. In 1985, through mutual friends, Bud met his love, Theresa Smith. They were married July 19, 1986 and were blessed to share 33 years of marriage.
In 1985, Bud started his career at Erv Smith Services as an HVAC Design Consultant and worked in the family business for over 34 years.
In 1983, Bud, family members and close friends started a Band called Modena Junction. The Band entertained and gave of their time through-out the surrounding area for 36 years. Bud continued to share of his love of music playing with Modena Junction, Rockin’ Billy and Nostalgia entertaining the community and the Veterans of Chippewa County.
Bud had a special way of touching people through his generosity, his kind heart and his unique ability to make people laugh.
Bud will be deeply missed by his wife, Theresa; brother, Bill (Brenda) Brommer; nieces, Rebecca (Brandon) Ottinger, Hannah and Allison Brommer; father-in-law, Noel Smith; sister-in-law, Sam Farley; brother-in-law, Jeff (Michelle) Smith; nieces, Ella, Lily and Megan (Aaron) Smith; great-nephews, Dexter Ottinger and Brady Wilson; several God-children; and many close relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, William and Mary Brommer, Ansel, Kay Ray, and Marie Ray; father, Walter Brommer; mother, Marie Brommer; and mother-in-law, Diane Smith.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Nature’s Edge Therapy Center, 2523 14 ¾ Avenue, Rice Lake, WI 54868 or the Springbrook Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 304 Elk Mound, WI 54739.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 3:00 at Westgate Sportsman Club 4909 Sportman’s Drive, Eau Claire, WI with Pastor Al Millen presiding. Visitation will be held 2 hours prior to the service (1:00 – 3:00 pm) and will continue with a “Celebration of Bud’s Life” following the service where all can share in “Uncle Bud’s Chicken”.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services is assisting the family.
To express condolences online, please visit obituaries at www.lenmarkfh.com