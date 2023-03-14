Burt Tulkki
Burt William Tulkki, age 73 of Eau Claire, passed away March 8, 2023, after an unexpected hospitalization and complications of severe pancreatitis.
Burt Tulkki
Burt William Tulkki, age 73 of Eau Claire, passed away March 8, 2023, after an unexpected hospitalization and complications of severe pancreatitis.
Burt was born February 7, 1950, to John and Dorothy (Reider) Tulkki in Watertown, Minnesota. He grew up in Delano, MN before attending the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, NY, graduating with the class of 1972 and was branch assigned to Field Artillery. He served 29 years, retiring after achieving the rank of Colonel. He obtained an MBA from Syracuse University, NY on August 19, 1980.
While stationed at Fort Lewis, WA he met and married Marcie Schultz on July 27, 1974. They were married for 45 years and raised three daughters, Gretchen, Kristin, and Erin.
In his retirement Burt settled in Eau Claire near his family and enjoyed hunting, fishing, creating stained glass pictures, playing golf, volunteering, and traveling. He enjoyed being a Grandpa to his 7 grandkids and spent time visiting them and watching them grow. He enjoyed volunteering at the church and learning/having coffee with his Bible study group.
Burt is survived by his daughters, Gretchen (Robert) Prouty of Scarborough, Maine, Kristin (Michael) O’Shea of Reno, Nevada, and Erin (Tyler) Horner of Buffalo, Minnesota and seven grandchildren, Jack and Alex Prouty, Camille, Noelle, and Samuel O’Shea, and Levi and Madison Horner.
A memorial service for Burton will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 17, 2023 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1804 Highland Avenue, Eau Claire, WI 54701 with Pastor Christine Emerson officiating. Memorial visitation will take place at the church on Friday, March 17, 2023 from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Inurnment with military honors will take place at a later date in the Ft. Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.