Bryan Scheuermann age 62, of Coon Rapids, MN passed away May 16. Preceded in death by parents, Lloyd and Ruby, and Brother-in-law, Steve Brunner. Bryan was born in Eau Claire, WI and graduated from Regis HS in 1978, where he played football and the trumpet in the marching and jazz bands. He was given the nickname “Max”, and won the John Philip Sousa Award, honoring the top student in a HS band. He moved to MN in 1988 where he worked for Northwest Airlines, Bay West, and Stericycle. In his free time, when he wasn’t playing with his grandchildren, he enjoyed spending time fishing at his Breezy Point getaway. He is survived by wife, Sharon; son, Nathan (Ashley Carlson); daughter, Renee (Jeremy) Keeville; Siblings, Sharon (Bill) Schulte, Patricia Brunner, Cindy (Paul) Bammel, and Leon (Jane) Scheuermann; mother of his children, Jackie Hansen; grandchildren, Tenley and Jasper Keeville, Grayson Scheuermann, Gavin Thompson, and many other family and friends.
Celebration of Life to be held Saturday, May 28, 11 a.m. (visitation 10 a.m.) at Washburn-McReavy Funeral Home, 1827 Coon Rapids Blvd, Coon Rapids, MN with luncheon to follow next door at VFW. Washburn-McReavy (763) 767-1000
