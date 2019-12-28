Byron Garth

Byron L. Garth, 71, of Eau Claire, WI died Friday, December 20, 2019, at his residence in Eau Claire, WI. He was born in Kansas City, KS on July 20, 1948, a son of Earl and Irene (Royal) Garth. Byron retired in 2013 after working at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire as a nurse for over 30 years.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and his twin brother Leonard R. Garth, who passed away on April 22, 2013 in Eau Claire.
He is survived by his daughters, Hanna Garth and Sara Garth-Modine of Los Angeles, CA; his grandchildren, Jackson and Franklin Miller of Los Angeles, CA; his brothers, Anthony and Vincent Garth of Kansas City, MO; his nephews, Vincent and Vonzell Garth of Kansas City, MO.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 814 First Ave in Eau Claire. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Sunday. Following the services a gathering will be held at The Joynt, 322 Water St in Eau Claire.
In lieu of flowers please send a donation to Eau Claire Community Parks Association: http://eccfwi.org/funds/eau-claire-community-parks-association-fund/.
