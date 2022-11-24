Byron Moldrem, 79, of Chippewa Falls, passed away on November 19, 2022, at his residence under the care of Mayo Hospice after his battle with lung cancer.

He was born August 7, 1943, to Julius and Bernice (Geist) Moldrem. He graduated from Cadott High School in 1961.

