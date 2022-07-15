Byron L. Root, age 89, of Elk Mound, passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Rochester, Minnesota. He was born on September 29, 1932 in Chetek to Ross and Olive Root.
Byron served in the United States Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged. On June 25, 1959 he married the former Beatrice Jerome. He would always pick wild flowers and give them to her.
He enjoyed reading, fishing, farming, camping trips. He and Beatrice had many animals over the years. Byron was a hard-working man. After he retired from farming, he worked at Menards for another 21 years until he retired at the age of 81.
Byron is survived by his wife of 63 years, Beatrice; sons: Harold (Jayne), Jerry and Cory; daughters: Patsy (Mike) King, Karen Root, Donna (Dan) Tody, Joyce (Harold Jr.) Jackson and Vicki (Heath) Haskell; 14 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceding him in death are his parents, daughter Nancy and his sister Blanche Lyons.
A celebration of life will be held at 12:00 p.m. (NOON) on Monday, July 18, 2022 at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona with Pastor Jeff Carlson officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be held at 3:00 p.m. with full military honors at the St. Francis of Assisi Cemetery, Washington Township, Rusk County, WI.