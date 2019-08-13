Pastor C. Dale Harrison, age 84 of Eau Claire, WI passed away peacefully on Saturday July 20, 2019 at Heatherwood Assisted Living.
Dale was born October 14, 1934 in Sturgis, South Dakota to Oliver and Ruby (Aga) Harrison. He graduated from Sturgis High School in 1953. He served 14 years in the Reserved National Guard, as a rifle sharp shooter, Sergeant First Class. During that time Dale attended college briefly, where he met his beloved wife Delores Schnitger of Belle Fourche, South Dakota. He married Delores on May 29, 1954 after she graduated from Black Hills Teachers College.
While learning the plumbing trade from his brother Clarence (Jr.) Harrison at Rapid City Plumbing, Dale was called to devote his life to ministry in the Lutheran church. They moved to Sioux Falls, South Dakota for Dale to finish college at Augustana College, graduating in 1964. By this time Dale and Delores were raising two daughters, Callie and Marcie.
St. Paul, Minnesota, was their next destination as Dale attended Luther Theological Seminary, graduating in 1967. His first call was a two-point parish First Lutheran Church of Poy Sippi and St. Johns of Saxeville, WI. Their son Marty was born while serving those parishes.
Dale continued to serve in Wisconsin with successive calls to St. Peter’s Lutheran of Loganville, Our Saviors Lutheran of Bloomer, Hope Lutheran of Eau Claire and Lutheran Church of Hixton. Dale and Delores returned to Eau Claire upon retirement in 1999. He continued to serve as an interim pastor in parishes at Colfax, Taylor, Menomonie, and Pepin, WI. The island of Shishmaref, Alaska was another site where he and Delores served for a few months in 2006.
Dale throughout his life served those in need, as a volunteer fireman, plumber, meal delivery, snow plowing, tree trimming, even installing water heaters in New Orleans in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.
He was a lifelong hunter and avid fisherman enjoying trips to South Dakota, Arkansas, Colorado, Lake Michigan, Superior, California, Wild Goose Lake, Ontario, Canada and Alaska. He became a skilled woodworker, finding joy in carving ducks and turning bowls and pens for family and friends.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 64 years, Delores; daughters: Callie (Mike) Kassow and Marcie; grandchildren: Elizabeth (Talon) (Dertinger) Hedenland, Nicolas (Mary) Dertinger, Jasper Kassow and Hunter Kassow; and great grandchildren: Alice, Gracie, and Caylie Hedenland, Shatner and Bishop Dertinger.
He was preceded in death by his parents Ruby and Oliver, siblings: Homer, Clarence, Wanda Owens and Ramona McDonald and son Marty Harrison.
In lieu of flowers, family would like memorials to be made to Feed My People or the ELCA charities.
A memorial service will be held at Spirit Lutheran Church on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 am with Pastor Jim Ahlquist. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Burial will take place at Scandinavian Prairie Cemetery in Tilden. Family and friends may leave condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com