Calvin Christianson

Calvin W. Christianson, age 79, of Menomonie, WI passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019 at MCHS-Red Cedar in Menomonie.
He was born September 15, 1939 in Bruce, Wisconsin to Elmer and Mabel (Thaler) Christianson. He moved to Menomonie from Bruce when he was 4 years old. Cal graduated from the Dunn County School of Agriculture in 1957.
Cal served in the U.S. Navy from 1957-1960. In his later years, he enjoyed attending naval reunions for the USS Salem and the USS North Hampton. He also traveled with Vets Roll in 2013.
He married Bonnie Simmons on May 4, 1968. Together they raised two children in Menomonie. Cal retired after working 32 years for the Dunn County Highway Department in April 2000.
He enjoyed traveling, plowing snow, playing cards and going for his morning cup of coffee at Ky-ote’s. Cal was passionate about politics and union rights. He served as a Dunn County Supervisor for 16 years and also served on the Lucas Town Board. Cal volunteered for many years at Stepping Stones of Dunn County.
Cal is survived by his wife, Bonnie; children Jodi (Luke) Hintz of Menomonie, Jeffrey of Minneapolis; granddaughter Lauryn Hintz (Austin Holmberg) of Menomonie; sister Audrey Bracher of Elk Mound; brothers Lyle (Helen) of Menomonie, Mike (Mary) of Eau Claire, and Vic (Sandy) of Menomonie; brother and sister-in-law’s, Rosemary Christianson of Menomonie, Chuck & Cathie Simmons of Woodville, and Eileen Swaenepoel of Holcombe; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Mabel; father and mother-in-law Albert (Buck) and Annabelle Simmons; brothers Gilbert and Alan; sisters Marion and Carol; brother-in-law’s Eldon Williamson and Bill Swaenepoel and grandson Jamie Hintz.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 17, 2019 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Menomonie, WI with Pastor Sarah Miller officiating. Military honors will be conducted by Menomonie Veterans Honor Guard. There will be visitation from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie and at the church one hour prior to the service on Friday. Burial will be in Mamre Cemetery in the Town of Menomonie, Dunn Co. WI at a later date.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.