Calvin Longsdorf

Calvin A. (Cal) Longsdorf was born to Ardee and Lila (Myers) Longsdorf on June 6, 1937 at Plum City Hospital. He lived in the Porcupine Valley for 18 years, attending the country one-room schoolhouse for eight years and graduating from Arkansaw High School in 1955. After graduation, he started employment with 3M company’s home office in St. Paul, MN.

