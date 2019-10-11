Calvin Miles

Calvin R. Miles, 80, of Lake Hallie, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019, to be with his Lord Jesus Christ.
Calvin was born on July 8, 1939, to Calvin & Ruth (Conrad) Miles in Eau Claire. He graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School. Calvin served in the United States Army in Germany. He worked at Pope and Talbot Paper Mill, retiring after 33 years.
He loved hunting and fishing, and spending time with his family. Cal was a real family man and a very giving man. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him, but we know he is at peace.
Cal is survived by his wife of 45 years, Janice; two sons, Todd (Michelle) Anderson of Avondale, AZ, and Kurt (Shawna) Anderson, of Eau Claire; sisters, Ruth Ann Running of Eau Claire, Debbie (Dick) Peterson of Eau Claire, and Susan (Neal) Fish of Ontario, WI; brothers, Everette (Tina) Miles of Eau Claire, and John (Sue) Miles of Missouri; and grandchildren, Brandon, Parker, Carter and Dylan.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Nancy Campbell; and brothers-in-law, Tom Campbell and Bob Running.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the Avalon Hotel & Conference Center, 1009 W. Park Ave., Chippewa Falls.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.