Candice Shepard-Scheidecker passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 28, 2021, at 12:33 pm at Harris Memorial Hospital in Forth Worth, TX. She was born in Rockford, IL., and was raised in Cadott, WI. She lived her life putting others before herself. She lived, she laughed, she loved unconditionally.
Survived by husband Terry Scheidecker, Children Dominique Garcia & Daughter Daphne, Zachary Scheidecker, and Megan Scheidecker, Parents Thomas Shepard Sr (Sylvia), Siblings Daniel Shepard (Jennifer), Colleen Sue Boettcher (Robert), Tracy Shepard, Cathy Malison (Joel), Skye Burlum (Michael)In-Laws Mother-in-Law Clara Scheidecker, brother-in-law Paul Scheidecker (Jodi), Dean Scheidecker (Dieta), Sister-in-law Marie Anderson (late Jerry), Connie Scheidecker, Lisa Butler (Jim), Heidi Davis (Kevin), Patty Hladilek (Troy); Her Foster Sibling Scott Rowe and Becca Nelson, 5 God-Children Jazmee, Brook, Wyatt, Maverick, and Tanner; Numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Proceeded in death by Mother Carol Shepard, Brother Thomas Shepard Jr, Kenneth Shepard, Sister Patricia Kelch. Father-in-Law Elvin Scheidecker
Celebration of Life will be held on Aug. 21, 2021, at Crossroad Church 209 W South Street Chippewa Falls, WI 54729.
Visitation 11:00am-12:45pm.
Service 1:00 pm, luncheon to follow.
Graveside service 5:00 pm will be held at Brooklawn Cemetery in Cadott, WI.