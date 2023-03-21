Caraline Alix of rural Stanley, passed away at her home in recent hospice care on Friday afternoon March 17, 2023.

Caraline “Coey” Alix, daughter of Edward and Louise (Campbell) Schunk was born in Eau Claire. She was raised in the Stanley area and attended Stanley Boyd Schools.

To plant a tree in memory of Caraline Alix as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

