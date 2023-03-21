Caraline Alix of rural Stanley, passed away at her home in recent hospice care on Friday afternoon March 17, 2023.
Caraline “Coey” Alix, daughter of Edward and Louise (Campbell) Schunk was born in Eau Claire. She was raised in the Stanley area and attended Stanley Boyd Schools.
Caraline was united in marriage to Richard Alix in 1963 at the Pentecostal Church in Stanley. The couple lived all their married life in rural Stanley, where they raised their 3 children. After her children were in school, Caraline was fortunate to have enjoyed 30 years of employment as a C.N.A. and Rehab Technician with the Stanley Hospital. Earlier in life she had also worked at Silver Spring Gardens in Eau Claire, McIlquham Apple Orchard in Chippewa Falls and at the LaGrander Hillside Dairy in Stanley.
Caraline will be remembered as a very loving woman who adored her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed tending to the large flower gardens around her home and never missed an opportunity to stop when she came across a garage sale.
Caraline’s request of her family and friends can be expressed through this poem.
“Remember me with smiles and laughter, as that is how I will remember you. If you can only remember me with tears, then don’t remember me at all.”
She will be remembered with smiles and laughter by her 3 children, Kevin Alix of Stanley, Louis and Inez Alix of Augusta, Holly and Mike Czech of Stanley; 6 grandchildren, Jessie Alix, Ashley Alix, Hunter Alix, Tanner Alix, Zach (Abby) Czech and Zoey (Blake) Majewski: 2 great granddaughters, Mallory Cantrell and Delainey Alix; sister Linda and Keith Connell of Chippewa Falls: brother Ronald and Donna Schunk of Stanley; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Louise; husband Richard; and brother Edward Allen Schunk.
“God loves you all.”
The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta. No public services are being planned. Online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com
