Carl (Carlie) Herman Guthman Jr., 96, died September 13, 2021, in Ladysmith. He was born February 25, 1925, to Carl Guthman Sr. and Gertrude Kellogg Guthman in Holcombe. He grew up in the Holcombe area and on November 9, 1946, he was united into marriage to Iona Escher. In November they would have been married 75 years.
Carl was a farmer in his younger years. He also worked at the Cornell Paper Mill for a number of years. Carl and Iona owned Guthman’s Store and Tavern from 1955 to 1965. He then went to work on construction for Operating Engineers Local 139 until retiring in 1987.
Carl enjoyed the outdoors. Hunting, fishing and gardening were his passions. Many memories were made on trips to Canada fishing with his sons, grandsons and friends. He loved to go to Clam Lake to hunt, fish and just relax and have fun. He always considered it his second home. Family was very important to him and were always welcome. Carl always had stories to tell. He will be very sadly missed by all.
Carl is survived by his wife Iona, 4 sons; Wayne (Kathy), Larry (Cheryl), Al (Dee), Rick (Kriss), one daughter Carla (Steve) Crabb; 14 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren and 3 great, great grandchildren.
Carl is preceded in death by his parents, 3 sisters; Helen Hatfield Uhler, Lorraine Thon, and Harriett Allard; two brothers; Edward (Pete), and James in infancy.
A Celebration of Life will be held on October 2nd, 2021 from 1 to 4 at the Sheldon fairgrounds, Sheldon, Wis consin. Another Celebration of Life will be held in Clam Lake next spring/early summer.
