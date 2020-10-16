Carl “Bud” L. Setzer, age 90, peacefully passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Oakwood Villa Nursing Home in Altoona with his granddaughter, Tanya and niece Brenda by his side. Bud was born on May 13, 1930 in Augusta, WI to Lester and Evelyn (Olson) Setzer.
Bud enjoyed building houses, driving and delivering farm products and worked at Armor Packing Company for several years. Later in life, Bud shared his love and hobbies with Mary A. Shafer, the love of his life. Mary meant the world to him. They both always had a twinkle in their eyes for each other. They enjoyed going out to dinners, polka dancing, visiting friends, decorating for the holidays and making Rosettes and Candy Nuts. They always dressed in matching colors and everywhere they went they were complimented.
Bud is survived by his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his greatest love Mary, his parents, siblings, nephew-Scott, and life long best friend Red.
Graveside service and burial will be held at Rest Haven Cemetery in Eau Claire at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Condolences can be sent to the Family of Carl Setzer, PO Box 27, Fall Creek, WI 54742
The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.
