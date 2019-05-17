Carl S. Tilseth, age 53, of Menomonie, WI passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Mayo Clinic Health System – Eau Claire.
He was born July 28, 1965 in Minneapolis, MN. Carl is the son of Eugene and Shirley (Hammond) Tilseth. He was raised in Menomonie and graduated from Menomonie High School in 1984.
Most of his life, Carl worked on the family farm in the Town of Spring Brook. He received an Associate degree in Carpentry from CVTC and then established his own carpentry/handyman business.
On May 17, 2003, Carl married Jody Nuehring in Eau Galle, WI.
Carl was a nature lover, who enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening and traveling. He was into physical fitness and lifting weights. He was also a sports fan and diehard Packer backer. Most importantly Carl was a family man and friend to all, who would go out of his way to help anyone.
Carl is survived by his wife Jody; his mother Shirley; sister Donna Douglas; nephew Trevor (Lauren) Tilseth; great nieces, Gabriella (his Goddaughter) and Isabella; father and mother-in-law Wayne and Judy Nuehring; and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father Eugene.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 20, 2019 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, with Dr. Roger Galstad, Pastor, officiating. There will be visitation at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Cedar Falls Cemetery in the Town of Red Cedar, Dunn County, WI.
