Carla A. Knepper passed away peacefully while in her home on December 17, 2021 surrounded by her loving children. After 14 years of courageously fighting the lasting implications of her battle with lung cancer, Carla was called home to heaven to finally reunite with her late husband, Gary Knepper.
Carla was born in La Crosse, Wisconsin on February 25, 1949 to her parents, James and Virginia Cram. Carla was preceded in death by her older brother Gary James Cram and her younger sister Nyla Jane Cram. Carla graduated from Central High School in 1967.
On September 2, 1967 she married the love of her life, Gary Richard Knepper, who preceded her in death. Carla enjoyed working at Luther Midelfort, where she continued her education, earning many certifications and making a multitude of lifelong friends.
Carla loved traveling with her family. She was a proud mother of 4 and an active grandmother to 7 grandchildren. As many who knew her easily recognized, family was Carla’s number one priority. One of the family’s most notable traditions were the 20 years spent visiting the Moon Palace Resort in Cancun, Mexico together. Carla took pride in the size of her family, who proudly sported matching shirts labeled “Cancun Machine.” The nickname “The Machine” was affectionately given to the family in good spirit, meaning it was a huge being that had “a lot of working parts” and sometimes hard to gather up or come to a consensus. The family received countless questions throughout each of these trips regarding what the Cancun Machine means. Each time, Carla’s eyes would light up as she explained the significance of the family and the traditions that were held. She loved to talk about how lucky she was to have such a wonderful family.
Each time an award was presented, a milestone was reached, a game was won, Carla was quick to ask, “Can you send that to my email?” She was always anxious to share with all she knew of the accomplishments of her beloved family. Carla was a role model to her kids, grandchildren and many friends. She loved to play cards, spend time in the sunshine, curl, craft, and of course, spend her Kohl’s cash. Carla was tough, determined, selfless (and a little stubborn!). She fought a hard battle until the very end. Her selflessness and kindness will be missed dearly by many.
Carla leaves behind her son Doug (Lisa), son Scott, daughter Jamie (Ryan), son Brian (Jenny), grandchildren Abbie, Hope, Griffin, Carson, Teaghan, Addison, and Finnley. Her entire family is proud of her for how she lived her life and how she fought her health issues with dignity and grace.
A memorial Mass will take place at 1:30 pm on Saturday, January 22nd, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1812 Lynn Avenue, Altoona, WI 54720. Memorial visitation will take place at the church on Saturday, January 22nd, 2022 from 12 pm until the time of service. Visitation will continue with refreshments being served in the St. Mary’s Community Center immediately following the service. Private inurnment will take place in the Chapel of the Resurrection Mausoleum at Calvary Cemetery in Eau Claire at a later date.
A charity for memorial donations will be determined by the time of the funeral. Please check funeral home website at a later time for the charity. Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.Hulkefamilyfh.com. Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.