Bloomer Carlton W. “Crazy Carl” Hanson, age 42, passed away at his home on Monday, May 4, 2020. He was born January 3, 1978 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to Steve and Vicki (Bremer) Hanson. He worked many years as an RV Tech with his family at Willie’s RV Center in Bloomer. After his father’s passing and the sale of Willie’s, he worked a little here and there until he returned to the world of RV’s and found his second family: Al & Val, Josh & Darla, and the team at Country RV. Carl enjoyed demolition derbies, tinkering in his garage, and had recently taken up magnet fishing. Always one for camaraderie, he enjoyed sipping on a few cold brews with friends and had lived it up large at several Rock and even a couple Country Fests.
He is survived by one sister: Lori (Scott Breezee) Hanson of Hayward WI; niece: Lydia Breezee, nephew: Derrick Breezee; numerous aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Steve and Vicki Hanson and Grandparents: Lawrence and Edna Bremer and Walter and Lydia (Rock) Hanson.
There will be a Celebration of life at Carl’s Shop next to his house, the house he grew up in outside Bloomer, on Saturday Aug. 15th from 1 - 5 P. M.
Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com