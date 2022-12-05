Carlyle Warren “Gil” Gilbertson, age 92, of Menomonie, WI passed away Friday, November 25, 2022 at Red Cedar Mayo Clinic in Menomonie. He died peacefully, surrounded by his family, of complications due to a recent heart attack and lung issue.

Carlyle was born May 31, 1930, in Winona, MN to Nels and Luella (Solie) Gilbertson. He grew up on a farm near Arcadia, WI and graduated from Arcadia High School in 1948. He enrolled in Luther College in Decorah, IA, but left in 1951 when he joined the Navy. He served during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1954. After leaving the Navy, he returned to Luther College and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in 1957.

