Carmen J. Bassing, age 85, formerly of Elk Mound, died on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at Covenant Living of Golden Valley in Golden Valley, MN.
Carmen was born on May 15, 1935 to the late Ingwald and Mary Jenny (Bryson) Bjornstad in Sioux Falls, SD. On September 7, 1957, Carmen married Charles “Chuck” Bassing in Sioux Falls. Carmen worked as a Registered Nurse prior to retiring. She loved playing cards and spending time with her kids and grandkids.
She is survived by her children, Patricia Bassing (Mike McFeters) of Mpls, MN, Mark (Cathy) Bassing of Mpls, MN, and Kevin Bassing of Web Lake, WI; grandchildren, Britny (Kyle), Nicole, and Nathan; great grandchildren, Teya and Rya; sister, Margaret Delbuono of Spokane Valley, WA; brother-in-law, Joseph (Joanie) Bassing of Sioux Falls, SD; other family members and friends.
Carmen was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Chuck, in 2009 and by her son, Jerry, in 1976.
A private family funeral service will be held at the funeral home. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Eau Claire. Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory in Eau Claire is serving the family.
