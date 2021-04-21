Carol M. Anderson, age 85, of Eau Claire, passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Oakwood Health Services, Altoona.
Carol was born August 13, 1935, in Eau Claire, to the late Oscar and Agnes (Miland) Gunnes.
She grew up on the farm on Gunnes Road and graduated from Eau Claire High School in 1953. After high school she worked at the University of Wisconsin - Stout, REA, Trinity Lutheran Church, and later at the Eau Claire County Courthouse.
Carol was a life-long member of First Lutheran Church and Spirit Lutheran Church. She married Merrill Anderson at First Lutheran on October 3, 1959.
Carol is survived by her daughter, Kari (Darrell) Osmek of Nowthen, MN; grandson, Drake; and by nieces and nephews, Linda (Dick) Hauger, Terry (Karen) Gunnes, David (Karen) Gunnes, Kim (Dan Kopatich) Gunnes, Roger (Jen Jones) Gunnes, Rodney Gunnes, Debra (Wayne Clausen) Gunnes, Brenda (John) Cisek, and Sandra Gunnes Nelson.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Merrill; parents; siblings, Orvin, Art (Betty) and Theodore “Ted” (June) Gunnes.
Due to construction at Spirit Lutheran Church, the funeral service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1314 E Lexington Blvd, Eau Claire, beginning at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 with Pastor Jim Ahlquist officiating. A walk thru visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Monday, April 26, 2021, at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 814 1st Ave, Eau Claire, WI, and again one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire.
