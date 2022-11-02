Carol L. Anderson, 88, of Eau Claire passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie surrounded by her family.
Carol was born on September 18, 1934, to Enoch and Anna (Rieck) Sherman in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Carol was the youngest child, with two older sisters and one older brother. Carol grew up in Eau Claire and graduated from Eau Claire Senior High in 1952. Carol worked at the dime counter, Northern States Power, where she met Arnold, and the credit bureau.
In 1958, Carol married her soulmate, “Arnie”. They celebrated 58 wonderful years of marriage before Arnie passed in 2016. Carol and Arnie enjoyed years of traveling together and one of Carol’s favorite trips was a cruise touring Alaska.
Carol loved nothing more in life than spending time with her family.
Carol is survived by her children, Paul Anderson of Eau Claire and David (Kathleen) Anderson of Topsham, ME; grandchildren, Nicholas (Leslie) Anderson of Rice Lake, Erin (Josh) George of Eau Claire, Michael (Jackie) Anderson of Topsham, ME, and Samantha (Justin) Juray of Sabattus, ME; 12 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Mary Sherman; niece, Elisabeth Sherman; and nephew Christopher (Kathleen) Sherman.
Carol is preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Anderson; parents, Enoch and Anna Sherman; brother, William Sherman; two sisters, Bevly Jacot and Lois Soley.
A memorial service will be Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Smith Funeral Chapel with Pastor Phil Ruge-Jones officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Thursday. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a charitable donation to Feed My People Food Bank, Beaver Creek Reserve, Chippewa Valley Free Clinic, Chippewa Valley Museum, or Wounded Warriors.