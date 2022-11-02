Carol L. Anderson, 88, of Eau Claire passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie surrounded by her family.

Carol was born on September 18, 1934, to Enoch and Anna (Rieck) Sherman in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Carol was the youngest child, with two older sisters and one older brother. Carol grew up in Eau Claire and graduated from Eau Claire Senior High in 1952. Carol worked at the dime counter, Northern States Power, where she met Arnold, and the credit bureau.

