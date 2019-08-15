Carol Aumann

Carol Jean Aumann (nee Sneen), beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully in Houston, TX on August 8, 2019 at the age of 87. Carol was born on September 29, 1931 in Stanley, WI to Oliver and Myrtle (Brandsness) Sneen. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Glenn David Aumann, her daughter Diane Lyn (Aumann) Evans, her sisters Dorothy Tollefson, Marilyn Storrs and Sharon Seufzer, and her brothers Richard (Dick) Sneen and John (Jack) Sneen. Carol is survived by daughter Beth Barnes (Byron), son David Aumann (Juliette) and daughter Karen Caples (Robert). She leaves behind seven grandchildren; Kevin Barnes (Elisabeth), Travis Barnes (Stephanie), Christopher Evans, Gregory Evans (Heather), Robert Evans (Tabby), Evan Caples, Lauren Caples, and four great-grandchildren; Bryson Evans, Hudson Barnes, Lilah Barnes and Ella Evans. Carol is also survived by her brother James (Jim) Sneen (Louise) and numerous nieces and nephews.
Carol was married to her husband Glenn, the love of her life, for 62 years until he passed away in 2013 at the age of 82. They grew up in Stanley, WI, Glenn on a farm and Carol in town, and were high school sweethearts. Carol was the 3rd of 7 children and loved to tell stories of her childhood in Stanley. She worked at the Stanley Theater in high school and had many fond memories of her time there. Carol and Glenn married in 1950 and moved to Houston in 1965 where Glenn became a professor at the University of Houston. Carol was very active in the UH Women’s Association and attended many university functions with Glenn. Carol was a wonderful and loving mother who proudly raised four children. Her greatest joy was her family. She liked to be active and enjoyed riding her bike, taking walks and doing water aerobics at the neighborhood pool. Carol never met a stranger and loved starting conversations with people on elevators and in waiting rooms. She also took great care of her neighbors over the years and was a dear friend to all.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, August 16 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home located at 4525 Bissonnet St. in Bellaire, TX. A Memorial Service will be held at Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church located at 4930 W. Bellfort Ave. in Houston on August 17 at 1:00 pm, followed by a reception in the sanctuary. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org, Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church or to the Stanley Area Historical Society, 228 Helgerson St., Stanley, WI 54768.