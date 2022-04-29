Carol Mae Bartingale (Guetschow) died peacefully at The Classic at Hillcrest Greens Assisted Living on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 in Altoona, WI at the age of 88.
Carol was born on April 19, 1933 in Kewaunee, WI to Walter and Josephine (Wochos) Guetschow. Carol graduated from Washington High School, Two Rivers, WI in 1951, and from UW Madison (Bachelor of English) in 1955. Carol met Jack Bartingale in a history class at UW Madison and their romance continued throughout college. They were married in St. John’s Lutheran church in Two Rivers, WI on July 23, 1955.
Carol taught English in Elkhorn, WI while Jack was deployed in Korea for the Army. They moved to Appleton, WI upon Jack’s return from the military. In September 1964, Carol and Jack returned to Eau Claire where Jack took over the leadership of Bartingale Co. Mechanical Contractors.
Carol’s genuine kindness and caring spirit was felt by everyone who had the fortune to know her. She was very active in many philanthropical organizations including P.E.O., the Eau Claire Community Foundation (ECCF) Women’s Giving Circle, the Eau Claire Community Table and Trinity Lutheran Church Altar Guild.
Carol and Jack enjoyed numerous vacations to Europe, Hawaii and spending winters in Florida and Arizona. She was also a very proud and active UW alumni and shared Jack’s great enthusiasm while attending multitudes of Green Bay Packer and UW Badger sporting events. She spent as much time as possible with her children and grandchildren, attending many sporting events and recitals in the Twin Cities and relaxing at Chain Lake while sharing her deep love and generosity with them all.
Carol is survived by her son, Steve (Kari) Bartingale and their daughters Christina and Genna; and her daughter, Brenda (Dale) Young and their sons Tyler and Connor. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Bartingale; her brother, Walter Guetschow; and her parents, Walter and Josephine (Wochos) Guetschow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to: Eau Claire Community Foundation – Bartingale Family Fund, 306 South Barstow Street, #104, Eau Claire, WI 54701; Chippewa Valley Symphony Foundation, 402 Graham Avenue, Eau Claire, WI 54701, or the Trinity Lutheran Church Foundation, 1314 East Lexington Blvd, Eau Claire, WI 54701.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the care givers at The Classic at Hillcrest Greens and St. Croix Hospice for their excellent care.
Visitation will take place on Saturday, May 7 from 10:00 to 11:00 am at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1314 Lexington Blvd., Eau Claire, WI. A memorial service will immediately follow at 11 am. Burial took place at Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire, WI on Friday, September 24, 2021.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Service is assisting the family.