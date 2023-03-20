Carol Bilderback

Carol Ann Bilderback age 76 of Eau Claire, passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at Luther Hospital from an apparent heart attack. She was born February 6, 1947 to Gladys(Hass) and Ewald Reetz of Augusta, Wisconsin. Her parents later divorced and her mother and 3 siblings moved to Eau Claire in 1955. Carol graduated with honors from North High School in 1965. In 1967 she married Richard Simonson and Michelle and Cassie were born. They later divorced.
In 1995 Carol and the love of her life, Dale Bilderback, committed to each other.
Carol was a woman of great faith in her Lord and Savior. In their home she has a “Church Room” (name given by Dale) where she hosted a weekly Women’s Bible Study for many years. Carol had a special talent for decorating and crafting. She enjoyed painting, ceramics, cross stitch, diamond painting and making special occasion wreaths. She was a hard worker and took pride in doing a good job in her career and special projects. Carol was a loving and caring woman and is said to have had a heart of gold and will be greatly missed.
Carol is survived by her husband of 28 years, Dale Bilderback, her daughter Michelle Martin, granddaughter, Kayla Martin (Jet); son-in-law Tom Skinner; sisters, Loella (Joe) Moll, her twin Sheryl Helland and brother, Richard (Leeann) Reetz; special friends, Kathy Gillespie, Kathy Hayden, and Lisa Spicer and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and, very sadly, by her daughter, Cassie Skinner, on January 18, 2023.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. (noon) on Monday, March 27, 2023 at The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1120 Cedar Street, Eau Claire with Pastor Josh Toufar officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place at St. John’s Cemetery, Fall Creek, Wisconsin.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona are assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.stokesprockandmundt.com.
