Carol Bilderback

Carol Ann Bilderback age 76 of Eau Claire, passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at Luther Hospital from an apparent heart attack. She was born February 6, 1947 to Gladys(Hass) and Ewald Reetz of Augusta, Wisconsin. Her parents later divorced and her mother and 3 siblings moved to Eau Claire in 1955. Carol graduated with honors from North High School in 1965. In 1967 she married Richard Simonson and Michelle and Cassie were born. They later divorced.

