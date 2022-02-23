CAROL ANTIONETTE (EBBEN) BOIE, age 79, held the hands of her loved ones as she passed away peacefully on February 16, 2022, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. Carol was a lighthouse to her family, and it is an inevitable fact that a lighthouse stands in the face of the worst storms. Carol had endured “storms” that many could not comprehend. She had recently been deemed “cancer free” after battling B-Cell Lymphoma, but her weakened immune system, heart and lungs proved too compromised to win that fight.
Carol was born December 14, 1942, to Harvey and Clara (Herman) Ebben in Thorp, WI. At the age of just 4 years old, Carol lost her father in a tragic car accident, leaving her mother to raise their six young children on her own.
As a lifelong resident of Thorp, WI, Carol’s “Cardinal Pride” ran deep. She was a high school cheerleader and, in fairytale fashion, she dated a young athlete named Richard Boie (son of Harvey and AlVera Boie). Carol attended beauty school in Chippewa Falls and proceeded to share her passion for helping others as a beautician in Thorp for 59 years. Throughout her career, she also used her skills at Oakbrook Nursing Home and was the stylist at the Thorp Funeral Home until shortly before her death.
High school sweethearts, Carol and Rich were married on July 7, 1962, also in Thorp, WI. As a result of that union, they were blessed with four children, Kay, Kert, Kari and Kris.
As a lighthouse, Carol stood in the face of many storms, but she also lit the way for everyone around her. Carol was known for sending cards to countless people over the years. Her quiet, steadfast, simple support provided a beacon of light to her family, friends and even strangers.
Carol fiercely loved her family and was extremely dedicated to attending the sporting events of her children and grandchildren. Her love of sports was evident whether she was watching her husband Rich play softball, or her continued attendance to high school sporting events throughout her life as one of Thorp’s most loyal Cardinal fans. Carol was most proud of her role as coordinator of the pen pal program for Thorp Elementary students.
Carol is survived by her high school sweetheart and husband of 59 years, Richard Boie; daughter, Kay (Bill) Weih of Altoona and her son, Blake Boie of Eau Claire; son, Kert (Jill) Boie of Thorp and their daughters, Morgan (fiancé Brady Wisniewski) of Plover, WI, and Brooke Boie of LaFarge, WI, along with Kert’s daughter, Brittany (Matthew) Stehn and their children, Griff and Nora Stehn of Columbus, GA; daughter, Kari (Tom) Mueller of Medford, their sons, Benjamin (Kelsey) Mueller and their sons, Everett and Brecken Mueller of Rochester, MN, Brent (Candice) Mueller and their daughter, Luella Mueller of Stetsonville, WI; daughter, Kris (Randy) Karaba of Owen and their children, Bailey (Cody) Rosemeyer and their son, Milo Rosemeyer of Gilman, WI, and Kole Karaba of Menomonie, WI. She is also survived by three brothers-in-law, Jim (Louise) Sneen, Russ (Paulette) Boie and Gary (Tresa) Boie; three sisters-in-law, Skelly Ebben, Leta Ebben, Joanna Ebben; and many cherished nieces and nephews.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Clara and Harvey Ebben; her in-laws, Harvey and AlVera Boie; an infant sister-in-law, Diane Boie; four brothers, Cliff, Clay, Leonard and Ronnie Ebben; and one sister, Rosann (Ebben) Sneen.
Due to medical reasons, funeral services for Carol Antoinette Boie have been postponed until a time when all immediate family can celebrate together. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that memorial funds be sent to “The Family of Carol Boie” at PO Box 251 Thorp, WI 54771. The family will be establishing a foundation in Carol’s name to benefit individuals and causes that have always been close to her heart.