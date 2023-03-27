Carol Boley pic for paper.jpg

Carol Ann Boley, age 85 passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with lung cancer on March 20th, 2023 at Cambridge Senior Living in Eau Claire, WI.

Carol was born on July 7th, 1937 to Marshall and Marie Hughes (Nelson) in Ashland, WI. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Marshall Hughes of Landcaster, CA. She is survived by her four children, sons Richard (and Lora) Boley and William (and Denise) Boley; and daughters Renee (and Paul) Eckholm and Nancy Lach; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Tags

Recommended for you