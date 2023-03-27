Carol Ann Boley, age 85 passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with lung cancer on March 20th, 2023 at Cambridge Senior Living in Eau Claire, WI.
Carol was born on July 7th, 1937 to Marshall and Marie Hughes (Nelson) in Ashland, WI. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Marshall Hughes of Landcaster, CA. She is survived by her four children, sons Richard (and Lora) Boley and William (and Denise) Boley; and daughters Renee (and Paul) Eckholm and Nancy Lach; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
She graduated from Memorial High School in 1955 where she met and later married her loving husband Richard to whom she was married to for 60 years. She worked at Sacred Heart Hospital for 11 years after becoming a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN). She later moved to Fall Creek Nursing Home where she continued her career as an LPN for 10 years. She left her nursing career, owned and operated The Diet Center in Eau Claire for 9 years. After selling her business, she worked part time at the Stone Fence Gift Shop for 3 years.
Carol enjoyed visiting and entertaining friends and family, always offering snacks and her special Bloody Mary’s. She was a member of the local bowling league and enjoyed playing piano. She was a girl scout troop leader, volunteered at her church, and was a member of the Jaycees. Furthermore, she volunteered and was on the board for the Eau Claire Humane Society for many years.
Richard and Carol took enjoyable driving trips out west and countless camping trips with their family to northern Wisconsin – she loved a big campfire. She also enjoyed going to Lake Superior and driving up the North Shore. She will be greatly missed by her loving family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 1pm on Friday, March 31, 2023 at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona. Visitation will be held from 11am until time of service. Burial will take place at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Eau Claire.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations to the Eau Claire Humane Society at 3900 Old Town Hall Road Eau Claire, WI 54701.