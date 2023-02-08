Carol J. Bourget passed away peacefully at the Homeplace in Stanley on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. She was born on January 6, 1939 to Casper and Anna (nee Paul) Stangret in Chippewa Falls. Carol attended St. Anne’s Catholic School and graduated from Stanley High in 1956.

Carol married Robert Schara in 1957 and on October 8 of that year, their daughter Roberta was born. Robert and Carol would later divorce.

Recommended for you