Carol J. Bourget passed away peacefully at the Homeplace in Stanley on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. She was born on January 6, 1939 to Casper and Anna (nee Paul) Stangret in Chippewa Falls. Carol attended St. Anne’s Catholic School and graduated from Stanley High in 1956.
Carol married Robert Schara in 1957 and on October 8 of that year, their daughter Roberta was born. Robert and Carol would later divorce.
Roman Bourget and Carol Schara were married on May 16, 1981 at Holy Family Church in Stanley. They were married for 17 years.
Everyone loved Carol’s cooking and baking as much as she loved doing it! She also enjoyed music, playing cards and visiting with neighbors.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, husband Roman, daughter Roberta Leader, grandson Taylor Frankiewicz, brother David Stangret, sister Dee Slobodnik, and niece Shirley Erickson.
She is survived by her brother-in-law Dick Slobodnik of Stanley; nephews: Randy Slobodnik of Hartland, Bruce (Debra) Slobodnik of Chisholm, MN, John Slobodnik of Wausau, Glen (Paula) Stangret of Florida, and Ron (Jennifer) Stangret of Cadott; niece Julie (Steve) Christophersen of Owen; step families: Lorrie (Bruce) Landram of Belfair, WA, Larry “Butch” (Alice) Bourget of Reading, MA, Lois (Bruce) Linde of Stone Lake, and Lyle (Kathy) Bourget of Two Rivers; grandchildren: Julie Bourget, Jennie Reid, Amy Fanton, Adam Linde, Cody Linde, Becky Buttles and Erin Bourget; 3 great-grandchildren: and friend Dan Zimmerman.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, February 19, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. at Whispering Pines Golf Club, 24700 Cty Hwy X, Cadott. A private burial will be at Holy Family Cemetery in Stanley where she will be next to her daughter, Roberta.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Croix Hospice, 1280 W. Clairemont Ave, Suite 4, Eau Claire, WI 54701.
The family would like to extend our gratitude and thanks to the caring staff at The Homeplace and St. Croix Hospice for assisting Carol and family.