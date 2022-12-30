Carol Erdmann Hansen Christman, 95, of Eau Claire, WI, and formerly of Green Bay, WI, died Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.

Carol was born May 16, 1927, in Neenah, WI, to Edgar and Ella Erdman. They later moved to Menominee, Michigan. She graduated from Michigan State University in 1948 with a Bachelor of Arts degree (Education). In 1949, she married Raymond Hansen. He died in 1970 and, in 1973, she married Robert Christman. He died in 1995.

