Carol Erdmann Hansen Christman, 95, of Eau Claire, WI, and formerly of Green Bay, WI, died Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.
Carol was born May 16, 1927, in Neenah, WI, to Edgar and Ella Erdman. They later moved to Menominee, Michigan. She graduated from Michigan State University in 1948 with a Bachelor of Arts degree (Education). In 1949, she married Raymond Hansen. He died in 1970 and, in 1973, she married Robert Christman. He died in 1995.
She is survived by three daughters, Kristen (Peter) Larson of Cedar Rapids, IA, Ellen Hansen Gates of Clovis, California, and Jane (David) Rockwell of Eau Claire, WI. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, 2 stepchildren and their families, her sister-in-law, Judy Erdmann of Scotts, Michigan, and extended family. She was preceded in death by her husbands, parents, a step-son and brother, Richard.
Carol spent the last seven years residing at HeatherWood Assisted Living in Eau Claire and was cared for with love, kindness and respect by its staff. She made many friends among the staff and residents over the years. A special thank you is extended by Carol’s daughters to all of those caregivers, as well as to St. Joseph’s Hospice staff, who assisted in her care during the last week of her life.
She was an avid reader, knitter and Green Bay Packers fan. She had traveled extensively throughout the United States, as well as to many foreign countries. Carol was also a bridge player, and loved her Monday and Friday games at HeatherWood. She had also enjoyed many years of service in Green Bay’s Service League. Carol touched lives wherever she went and will be greatly missed.
The family has requested that any memorials given will be directed to L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library (Attn: Home Delivery Program).
Carol was a member of Peace Lutheran Church.
A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Peace Church, 501 E Fillmore Ave., Eau Claire, WI 54701. Visitation will take place at the church on that day, Saturday, May 27, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the time of service.