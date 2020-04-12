Carol A. Churas, 73, of Eau Claire passed away April 8, 2020 at Oakwood Health Services in Altoona with family by her side.
She was born and raised in Norway, Michigan on December 22, 1946 to Leno and Stella (Setlock) Cologna. Carol graduated High School in Niagara, WI. After graduating, she attended Badger Business School in Green Bay for two years. Soon after, Carol attended UW Stevens Point where she met her future husband Gene Churas.
Carol and Gene were married in Iron Mountain, Michigan on July 15, 1972. They lived happily in Green Bay for about 10 years where they had their two sons, Christopher and Gregory. In 1989, the family moved to Eau Claire where they continued to reside. While in Eau Claire, Carol continued her education receiving her master’s degree from UW-Stout.
Carol was a member of the Society for Human Resource Management. She enjoyed shopping, antiquing, traveling, watching Hallmark movies, and spending time with her family.
In her career, Carol taught business at a high school in Kimberly, WI. She also taught business at tech colleges in Green Bay and Eau Claire. In her final position, she worked at Work Force Development as a job coordinator helping people obtain work related training and employment.
Carol is survived by her beloved husband, Gene Churas; sons, Christopher P. Churas of San Diego, CA, and Gregory (Betsy) M. Churas of Madison, WI; grandchildren, Ben and Zack Churas; and her cat Jezzibelle.
She is preceded in death by her parents Leno and Stella Cologna.
The family would like to thank the staff at Oakwood Heath Services for all of their care for Carol over the years.
A family get together will be held at a later date.
