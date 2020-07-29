Carol DeVriend

Carol M. (Manke) DeVriend, 71, of Mondovi, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Health Systems, Eau Claire, WI.
Carol was born on November 21, 1948 to Bonnibell (Schwoch) and Herbert Manke. She was raised on the family farm in Poynette, WI, and graduated from Poynette High School in 1966. After high school, she moved to Madison, WI, where she met and married Gerald Munyon. They had two sons, Greg and Grant. Carol and Gerry and the boys lived in various cities in Wisconsin and two years on Prince of Wales Island, Alaska. They finally came to Eau Claire and settled down. Carol went to Chippewa Valley Technical College and graduated in 1997 with a Paralegal degree. She worked numerous jobs before ending her career with Eau Claire County in the Departments of Child Support, Corporation Counsel and the Human Services Department. She worked for Eau Claire Chippewa Arts Theater for one year and due to her devotion for the arts, she volunteered for many years afterwards.
On September 15, 2001, Carol married Richard DeVriend. They built their retirement log home in the Town of Brunswick, Eau Claire County. She loved her home and spent many hours decorating it and beautifying her gardens. Both Carol and Rich enjoyed camping, especially the campgrounds on Lake Superior. Carol was an artist at heart. She developed her skills in stained glass, gourds, painting and dotting her Lake Superior rocks, which she combed the shores for just the right stone.
Carol was loved by all and everyone in contact with her always described her as a sweet, caring, loving person. She enjoyed her years curling where she met many of her dear friends. We will miss her hugs, smiles, and special laughter.
Carol is survived by her husband, Richard DeVriend; her sons, Greg (fiancé Shelly Leavens and her two daughters MeKenna and Kayla), and Grant (girlfriend Chri Setter); a granddaughter Kaiah Hurt; two step-daughters, Julie (Bill) Fulton and Jill (Paul) Hillestad; her siblings, Marie Anderson, Anchorage, AK, Marv (Helen) Manke, Poynette, WI, Margie Rodman, Portage, WI, and Russel (Vickie) Manke, Edgerton, WI; four step-grandchildren, Will, Aly, Jordan, and Peyton; her Labradoodle, Zoey; and her two granddogs Griffin and Rocco.
She is preceded in death by her parents Bonnibell and Herbert Manke; brothers-in-law: Delano Anderson, Ronald Rodman and John Halgrimson; and sister-in-law Patricia DeVriend.
A celebration of life will be held on August 15, 2020 from Noon to 5 p.m. at Carol’s home. Because of Coronavirus concerns, the celebration will be limited to family and invited friends. At a later date, we will celebrate Carol when we can invite all people.
Memorials can be made to: Eau Claire Humane Society, Feed my People, or Eau Claire Curling Club. Family is requesting no flowers.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.