Carol L. Dohms (Perry), age 77, of Eau Claire passed away Wednesday Morning, April 12, 2023, at her residence in Eau Claire.
Carol was born on January 30, 1946, in Eau Claire to Maurice & Irene Perry. She graduated from North High School in 1964. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Fall Creek, Wisconsin.
Carol married Warren (Pee Wee) Dohms in 1989, they lived in Fall Creek, Wisconsin.
She worked for more than 40 years in the Circuit Board Industry (Hartzell, Memorex, Cray Research, Johnson Mathey, Honeywell, TTM technology, etc.) Carol retired at age 65. She recently just had a fun job at the Dollar Tree.
Carol’s greatest hobbies were tending to her flower beds, house plants, doing crafts, ceramics, collecting porcelain dolls, getting together with the “miniature club,” playing with her card club of 40 years, traveling, camping, and attending country music fests.
She loved her family and her friends, and especially treasured her times with all the grandchildren.
Carol is survived by her children; Eric (Kathy) Brazeau of Osceola, Wisconsin, Cathi (Jason) Meyer of Elk Mound, Wisconsin, and Warren (Carmen) Dohms, Jr. of Cadott, Wisconsin. She is also survived by her sister, Luann (Tom) Perry of Eau Claire; grandsons: Tyler Kent, Kyle Olson, Bill Matthews, Gregory Biller, Jase Meyer, Brian Dohms, Gabriel Dohms; granddaughters: Kailee Shackle, Shauna Biller, Oriana Dohms, Jena Hurt, Josie Meyer; and her great grandchildren: Ana, Riley, Zoey Bethan, Claire, Ana, Thor, Sierra, DJ, Rynlee, and Colter. Carol is preceded in death by her husband, Warren (Pee Wee) Dohms, daughter, Jodi L. Kent, Great grandchildren, Kayson Olson and Sienna Olson, and her parents, Maurice & Irene Perry.
Services will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 721 S. State Street, Fall Creek, Wisconsin on Friday, April 21, 2023, at 11 am. There will be no visitation prior to the service. Private family inurnment will take place at a later date.