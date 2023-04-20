dohms.png

Carol L. Dohms (Perry), age 77, of Eau Claire passed away Wednesday Morning, April 12, 2023, at her residence in Eau Claire.

Carol was born on January 30, 1946, in Eau Claire to Maurice & Irene Perry. She graduated from North High School in 1964. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Fall Creek, Wisconsin.

