Carol Effertz

Carol Ann Effertz, 72, of Eau Claire, WI passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Mayo Clinic Health System of Eau Claire.
She was born May 31, 1947 to the late Morris Huse and Constance Kramer in Peoria, Illinois.
Carol worked at First Star Bank and RCU where she retired after 17 years. She loved her flowers and shopping. Carol also enjoyed motorcycle rides with her husband Paul out west.
She is preceded in death by her father Morris Huse; step-dad Vernon Kramer; and mother Constance Kramer.
Carol is survived by her husband Paul Effertz; son Brian Effertz; two grandkids Damian (Kesley) Effertz and Jerrica Effertz; four great-grandchildren; sister Kay Sisson; and many friends and family.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday June 11th from 4-8 PM at Stokes Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel (535 S Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona). There will be a graveside service on June 12th at 11 am at Island Lake Cemetery on Highway 40 in the township of Big Bend. Pastor David Willingham will be officiating.
Stokes, Prock, and Mundt Funeral Chapel of Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences can be left at www.stokesprockandmundt.com.