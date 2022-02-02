Carol Endl, 92, died Friday, January 28th, 2022, at River Pines where she has resided the past few years.
Heartfelt thanks to the staff for all their compassionate care of Carol. Carol was a friend to many and enjoyed spending time with them by going to shows and concerts or entertaining in her home. She served delicious meals to the “Wednesday Night Diners” several times a year. Her wry sense of humor always delighted others. Following is the obituary written by Carol:
Carol was born December 24, 1929, in Jefferson, Wisconsin, to Severin and Solveig (Johnson) Endl. Carol’s father died in 1936, and she and her mother lived in Jefferson until 1945, when they moved to Eau Claire. Carol graduated from what was then Eau Claire Senior High School. She then attended Eau Claire State Teachers’ College, now UWEC, with a B.S. in Upper Elementary Education. Later she attended Cardinal Stritch College, graduating with a M.A. in education, majoring in reading clinical diagnosis and remediation of reading problems. Carol taught 40 years, the last 25 in Shorewood, Wisconsin. She had previously taught in Beloit, California and Eau Claire. She firmly believed boys and girls in upper elementary were both fun to be with and interesting, as they lived in a world of right and wrong. As a teacher, she also knew where she stood. Many times she would look back on not only the funny episodes, but the concern each of these individuals showed toward one another. Carol was preceded in death by her father and mother. There are no immediate survivors. She is survived by cousins and dear friends, especially Jo Stolp. Memorials to a charity of your choice appreciated.
A Memorial Service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 5, 2022. at Grace Lutheran Church, 202 W. Grand Ave., Eau Claire, with Rev. Dr. Philip Ruge-Jones officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will take place at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire. In following with the COVID-19 guidelines it is requested that masks be worn during the visitation and service.
