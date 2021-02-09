Carol “Caroline” Frances Foster went home to Jesus on February 4, 2021. She was born to Reverend Lawrence & Lucille Oman on July 8, 1942, in Chippewa Falls, WI. A life of Christian service was instilled in the hearts of all the members of the Oman family, and Carol grew up to love and serve the Lord her whole life. Learning to play piano at an early age, she used this talent to assist her father as he preached and often accompanied her siblings as they sang together.
Music captured her life and being. Playing piano, trombone, and singing filled her time. After high school, she attended Northwestern College in Minneapolis and majored in Music Education. Even her name, “Carol,” suited her as she loved to sing. She was the one hitting all those sky high soprano notes in the New Auburn Area Community Choir.
Carol met her husband Larry, the love of her life, at a hymn singspiration in 1962, and they were married on August 31, 1963. They were blessed with three children, Tirzah, Susan, and Jonathan. After 10 years of moving around while Larry worked for the United States Forest Service, they settled down at the family farm between Sand Creek and New Auburn, WI, in the fall of 1973. On the farm, they took in 12 different teenage foster boys from the Division of Corrections over the course of 5 years.
Larry & Carol became charter members of Bloomer Baptist Church when it was organized in 1978, and have served there ever since.
Carol was a devoted wife, mom, and grandmother who genuinely loved children! She taught piano lessons and then worked as a substitute teacher for many school districts and always looked forward to teaching summer school for the Barron School District. As a sub, she was willing to teach any subject, yet, she had a heart for special needs students. Of all her teaching, sharing her faith with students as a Sunday School teacher was especially meaningful. She spent lots of time taking care of her garden and flowers and was a diehard, enthusiastic Packer and Badgers fan!
May her legacy live on through the lives of the many, many people she touched with her servant heart.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Reverend Lawrence & Lucille Oman, Larry’s Parents: Earl and Emily Foster, Nephew: Steve Oman, and Granddaughter: Alisa Jordan Gerber.
She is survived by her husband: Larry Foster Daughter: Tirzah (Joe) Grandchildren, Daniel & Aduko Gerber of St Francis, MN, Daughter: Suzie (Danny) of Sand Creek, WI, Grandson: Shayne & Great Granddaughter: Hailey of Chetek, WI, Grandson: Dustin (Tasha) & baby Hetke of Elk Mound, WI, & Grandson: Kyle of Sand Creek, WI & Son: Jonathan Foster of Seoul, South Korea.
Siblings: Paul (Joanne) Oman of Chippewa Falls, WI, Kenneth Oman of North Muskegon, Michigan, David (Cherie) Oman of Tujunga, California, & Diane (Gary) Feenstra of Norton Shores, Michigan
Extended family and friends
There will be a visitation on Thursday, February 11, 2021 from 11:00 am -1:00 pm with a funeral service at 1:00 pm at the Bloomer Baptist Church, 2620 Duncan Rd. in Bloomer. The service will also be livestreamed on the Church website and Facebook page. Memorials given can be designated in her honor to either Bloomer Baptist Church Missions Fund, The Gideons International or Legacy Christian Academy (where Tirzah teaches). If you have a preference, please note this on the memo of your check. Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer is assisting the Family. Online condolences can be expressed at olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com