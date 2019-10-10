Carol Gustum

Sand Creek Carol C. Gustum, age 90, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Colfax Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born January 22, 1929, in Colfax to Melvin and Helga (Johnson) Hendrikson. She married Morris O. Gustum on September 22, 1951, at North Running Valley Lutheran Church. Carol loved being outside, tending to her garden and nurturing her climbing roses. When she couldn’t be outside she liked playing scrabble, doing jigsaw puzzles, knitting, quilting and spending time with her family and friends especially her grand and great grandchildren.
She is survived by sons: Steven and Thomas(Suzanne) Gustum both of Sand Creek; daughters: Susan (Butch) Mares and Connie (Phillip) Cruse, all of Sand Creek; brothers: Roger (Marilyn) Hendrikson of Woodbury, Richard (Geri) Hendrikson of Menomonie and Roland (Karen) Hendrikson of Wittenberg; sisters: Marlys (James) Christison of Sand Creek, Lois (John) Fadness of Chippewa Falls and Karen (Ronald) Halvorson of Colfax; 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces nephews other relatives and friends
She was preceded in death by her parents: Melvin and Helga Hendrikson; husband: Morris; sister: Margaret Prill.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer with a visitation from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM. Burial will be in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Sand Creek with luncheon to follow at the Independent Bible Church located at N13403 Co Hwy M in Sand Creek. Online condolences may be expressed at olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com