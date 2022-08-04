Carol Ann Heimstead, age 79, of Elk Mound, WI passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Colfax Care and Rehabilitation Center.

Carol was born on November 14, 1942 to Muriel (Falk) and Gerald Peterson in New Richmond Wisconsin.

