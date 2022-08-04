Carol Ann Heimstead, age 79, of Elk Mound, WI passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Colfax Care and Rehabilitation Center.
Carol was born on November 14, 1942 to Muriel (Falk) and Gerald Peterson in New Richmond Wisconsin.
Carol graduated from New Richmond High School in 1960. Following high school, she attended University of Wisconsin-River Falls where she graduated with a teaching degree in 1964. In 1965 she married Theodore “Ted” Heimstead and together they raised two children. She taught elementary school in Marshfield, WI, Maplewood, MN and Greenfield, WI. She also worked in Elk Mound where she was the elementary school secretary and sold tickets at athletic events for 27 years.
Carol is survived by her husband, Ted; children, Paul (Linda) Heimstead of Balsam Lake, WI and Colleen Heimstead of Fargo, ND; Grandchildren Kasey (Maddie) Heimstead and Nathan (Claire) Heimstead; Sister-in-law Nita (Paul) Aerts; Brother-in-law Gary (Robin) Heimstead; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Muriel (Falk) and Gerald Peterson; mother and father-in law Mary (Gilson) and Leland Heimstead; and Brother-in-law Douglas Heimstead.
A service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 8, 2022 at Shepherd of the Hill Lutheran Church, 207 University St, Elk Mound, WI 54739. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until time of service