Carol (Bergeron) Holtz, a long-time resident of Chippewa Falls, passed away at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN, on September 26th, 2022, at the age of 83.

Carol was born in Chippewa Falls on May 10th, 1939, to Francis and Catherine (Jankowski) Bergeron. Carol fondly recalls growing up on the family dairy farm in Eagle Point, where she proudly earned her reputation of being a tomboy by working the fields and milking the cows. She, along with her four sisters, attended the Victory School and Carol later graduated from Chippewa Falls High School (Chi-Hi) in 1957. Carol received her two-year teaching degree from the University of Wisconsin, Eau Claire. While there, Carol was an active member of the Cheerleading Squad and the University Choir. Carol had a natural gift of music and was told she had “perfect pitch”, which helped her to land the leading role in the college musical, Cabaret. Following graduation, Carol went on to teach Elementary School in Jim Falls, WI, where she taught all four grades (1-4) in a single classroom, followed by several years at Hillcrest Elementary in Chippewa Falls. Teaching was her passion and she continued to brag about her students throughout the years.

