Carol I. Huff, 82, of rural Fall Creek, died at home Friday, Jan. 8, 2020.
Carol Illine Huff was born July 17, 1938, the daughter of Loyal and Marie (Pederson) Woodford. She was raised in the Fall Creek and graduated from Fall Creek High School. Carol married Kenneth Huff on April 9, 1960, in Eau Claire. The couple lived 15 years in Cadott before building and moving to their present home in 1976. In addition to Carol helping on the farm, she had also worked in Eau Claire at the Co-op Shopping Center and Maple Manor Motel.
Carol enjoyed spending time with her extended family especially time spent with her grandchildren. Over the years she had sewed many beautiful quilts and painted on countless dish clothes. Recently she always looked forward to a casino outing with family and friends. Carol was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, rural Fall Creek.
Carol will be dearly missed by her son Kenneth Huff of Fall Creek; step-grandchildren, Marissa Lewis of Eau Claire, Michael (Kaela) Lewis of Clear Lake; and their mother, Melissa Cowley-Huff of Bloomer; step great grandchildren, Aubrie Bella and Logan Chellman, Lexi Jo Lewis; 2 brothers, Don (Betty) Woodford, Lyle (Laura) Woodford all of Fall Creek; 2 sisters, Joyce Gerdes and Joanne Linder both of Red Wing, MN; brothers and sisters-in-law, Clifford Albrecht, Bill Ruff, Jim Huff Sr. all of Fall Creek, Arnold and Vivian Huff of Osseo, and Barbara Huff of Eau Claire; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents Loyal and Marie; Ken her loving husband of 54 years on July 20, 2014; infant daughter Donna Huff; and siblings, Roger (Linda) Woodford, Bernice (Leonard) Dekan and Ragena Albrecht.
A visitation will be held Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, from 11 a.m to noon at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, with services at noon on Saturday at the funeral home. Pallbearers for Carol are Brad Woodford and Curtis Huff both godsons; Jimmy Gerdas, Nate Chellman, Larry Ruff Jr, all family members; and Terry Kernan longtime family friend. Burial will follow in the Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery. The service will be live streamed through the funeral home website.
