Carol J. Isham, age 82, of Eau Claire, WI died Wednesday, February 10, 2021.
Carol Johanna Timm was born December 24, 1938 in Hayward, WI, the daughter of William and Bertha (Johnson) Timm. She was a good friend and a proud mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Carol was usually smiling when you visited her or simply talking on the phone. She enjoyed music, her favorite being Neil Diamond, she would always be finger dancing or tapping her toes. Carol enjoyed silliness, board games with her older children, and reading books to all her children. On holidays she would bake up a cookie storm with recipes handed down through the generations. While she didn’t enjoy watching football, her cheers for the Chicago Bears always made us smile.
She is survived by her daughters Stacy Ziesmer, Gail Isham & Morgan Isham; sons Carl Isham & Joshua Isham; 15 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren; brother Duane Timm; nephews Billy Timm, Tommy Timm & Mark Timm.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents William & Bertha; daughter Leslie Isham; brother Lance Timm; and grandson Damen Isham.
A Memorial Graveside Service will be held in the spring.
Honorary bearers will be Joshua Adam, Benjamin Isham, Javarias Isham, Jaylen Isham, James Winrich, Joseph Winrich & Storm Ziesmer.
