Carol Jevne

Carol Ann Jevne, 76, passed away on December 24, 2020 in Yakima, WA under hospice care. She was born to Odin and Esther (Straschinske) Moen on August 18, 1944 in Wausau, Wisconsin. Carol attended Eau Claire Memorial High School. After graduating, Carol met Dennis Jevne and they married on November 7, 1964. Three years later they welcomed son Christopher. As a family they traveled all over the country taking in the historical sites and beautiful landscape. Carol was a long-time resident of Wisconsin until she decided to leave the snow behind and moved to South Carolina to be closer to her sisters-in-law and the sunshine. In 2018 Carol retired and moved to Yakima, WA to be with Chris and his family.
Carol leaves behind son Chris (Megan) and two granddaughters Abby and Katie. Sisters Bev (Bill) Childs of Eau Claire, WI and Sharon (Dan) Van Den Heuvel of Green Bay, WI, sisters-in-law Shirley Jensen of Overlook, PA and Vonnie (Ellis) Stearns of Bluffton, SC and many nieces and nephews. Carol is preceded in death by her husband, Dennis, and her parents. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later time in Eau Claire, WI. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.keithandkeith.com.