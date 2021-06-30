Carol B. Jorgensen, 80, of Eau Claire, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 27, 2021.
She was born August 18, 1940, in Eau Claire, WI, the daughter of Raymond and Marlene (Ames) Sly. Carol graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School in 1958. In 1960, Carol married Keith Jorgensen in Alaska. They moved back to Eau Claire and had their first child, Michelle, followed by Kirk and Stefanie.
Carol worked in her home, taking great pride raising her three children. She enjoyed reading books, playing bingo and fishing. She loved her Green Bay Packers and Chicago Cubs! Carol enjoyed spending time and socializing with her friends & family at the Wolf’s Den Campground on Prairie Lake in Cameron, WI.
Carol’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren held a very special place in her heart. She will always be remembered as a one-of-a-kind lady with a heart of gold and a fun, witty and feisty personality.
She is survived by her husband, Keith; three children, Michelle Triphahn of Schaumburg, IL, Kirk Jorgensen of Eau Claire, and Stefanie (Angela) Jorgensen of Eau Claire; four grandchildren, Lauren Barraza, Brittany and Cortney Triphahn, and Collin Jorgensen; six great-grandchildren; and her sisters, Geri Eckwright of Chippewa Falls, and Sharon Ouimet of Cornell, WI.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Donald; sister, Darlene; and her son-in-law, Steve Triphahn.
Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona, WI, with Pastor Jim Ahlquist officiating. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service.
