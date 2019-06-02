Carol Janet Krumenauer, age 81 of Janesville, passed away on May 17, 2019 at Alden Meadow Health Care facility in Clinton, Wisconsin.
She was a kind, stylish and vibrant woman who loved art, crafts, interior decorating and all aspects of design. She enjoyed various hobbies, including playing the organ at church, golf and bowling. She loved to laugh and to be near to those she loved. She owned an arts and crafts store in Eau Claire, called Flowerland Gift Gallery, for several years. Her favorite holiday was Christmas, which lead to her involvement in decorating Christmas trees and organizing The Festival of Trees in Eau Claire.
In later years, she moved to Janesville, where she worked at Sherwin Williams using her creative skills to teach workshops about painting & wallpapering. She also shared her design expertise with homeowners. In conjunction with her work in interior design, she continued her work with floral arranging and window dressing at Janesville Floral.
She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Victoria Ammentorp, her former husband Floyd Christianson and her brother Peter Ammentorp.
She is survived by her three children Jeffrey Paul Christianson (Mindy), Jennifer Leigh Christianson Bahling (Terry), and Sara Jane Christianson; her four grandchildren Brittany McCandless, Blakeley McCandless, Cade Christianson, Carson Christianson and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will take place at 2:00pm on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 3214 Golf Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 with Pastor John Paul Dragseth officiating. Visitation will take place at the church Saturday from 1:00pm until the time of the service.